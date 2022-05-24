Police say impaired golf cart driver refused to pull over

A 36-year-old Kirkland Lake resident has been charged following an incident May 22 involving a golf cart driver who refused to stop for police.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release they saw the golf cart being driven on Lebel Avenue and began a pursuit when the driver refused to stop.

"Police located the golf cart and driver a short time later," the release said. "As a result of the investigation it was determined that the driver was impaired."

The suspect was also in possession of meth. They are now charged with impaired driving, drug possession, failing to stop for police, driving without a license and driving a vehicle with no plates or insurance.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on July 14.