Police say impaired motorist was driving the wrong way on Highway 400

A suspected impaired driver was arrested Wednesday morning driving the wrong way on Highway 400, Ontario Provincial Police in Parry Sound said.

Police were altered at 10:40 a.m. that the driver was seen in Seguin Township.

"Officers located the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed," police said in a news release Thursday.

"The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted."

The 64-year-old suspect was charged with impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Jan. 20.

The accused was also issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.