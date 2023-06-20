Police say impaired suspect from England was driving 160 km/h on Hwy. 17
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a British suspect with stunt and impaired driving following an incident Monday evening.
Nipigon OPP received a traffic complaint of an erratic driver headed west on Highway 17 around 8:40 p.m.
“Nipigon OPP members patrolled and found the subject vehicle travelling at 160 kilometres an hour,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
The suspect, age 27, hails from London, England. They are charged with stunt driving, impaired driving, their vehicle was impounded and their licence suspended automatically for seven days.
“Members of the public are urged to report impaired driving by calling 911 in emergency situations,” police said.
“Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.”
For more information on the consequences of drinking and driving, click here.
