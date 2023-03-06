Police say impaired suspect from Sudbury stole vehicle, got stuck on snowmobile trail

A 34-year-old suspect from Sudbury has been charged after someone stole a vehicle in Markstay-Warren and went for a ride on a snowmobile trail.

Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing said the incident took place around 5:19 p.m. on March 3 on a trail near McNabb Road.

“It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and the driver was arrested for impaired driving,” the OPP said in a news release Monday.

“The driver was then transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.”

The suspect is now charged with impaired driving, driving while prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000.

The accused was held for bail court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 6 in Sudbury.