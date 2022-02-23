Police say intoxicated suspect was pulling cars over in the middle of the street in Bruce Mines

A 36-year-old suspect from Thessalon is facing numerous charges after an incident Tuesday in Bruce Mines.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called at 7:30 p.m. regarding a traffic hazard.

"An intoxicated person was in the middle of Taylor Street using a cellphone with flashing lights, trying to pull people over," police said in a news release Wednesday.

At one point, someone parked at a nearby gas station looked up to see the accused approaching their car.

"The suspect person noticed the complainant on the phone and walked towards the vehicle and began kicking the complainant's car," police said.

Police arrived a short time later and found the accused slouched over on a bench at the gas station.

"The suspect became assaultive and resistant towards police as they were making an arrest," the release said.

The 36-year-old is now charged with mischief, resisting arrest, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to attend court.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice video bail in Blind River on Wednesday.