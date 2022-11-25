Police say Kirkland Lake suspect called in false report about a serious accident

Police and emergency medical personnel in Kirkland Lake responded to reports of a serious collision Thursday evening, but soon discovered it was a false report.

Emergency responded had been told there was “a motor vehicle collision with injuries on Highway 112 in Pacaud Township,” but the OPP, Timiskaming EMS and Round Lake Fire Department searched the area and did not locate a collision.

“Further investigation revealed that the complainant made a false report,” police said in a news release Friday.

A 31-year-old suspect has been charged with public mischief and impersonation intent to avoid arrest.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on Jan. 15.