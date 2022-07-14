iHeartRadio

Police say Kitchener home invasion involved handgun, person dressed as Canada Post worker

Police are looking for this person following an attempted home invasion on July 12. (WRPS)

Police are looking to identify a person who posed as a Canada Post worker during an attempted home invasion on July 12.

Police say a second individual brandished a handgun during the incident.

A resident at a home in the Morgan Avenue and River Road in Kitchener area answered their door for a male wearing a Canada Post jacket and carrying a parcel. Police say when the victim opened the door, the male pushed his way inside the residence, followed by a second male brandishing a handgun.

The victim was able to close and lock the door and the two suspects fled the area on foot.

Police describe the first suspect as a white male, wearing a Canada Post jacket, a black Nike hat, a medical mask, gloves and was carrying a box.

Police described the second suspect as a male carrying a firearm.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Police released a photo of an individual that they would like to identify and speak to in connection with this incident.

