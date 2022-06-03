Police say large pruning knife used to threaten people in north London

A London man has been charged after police say people were threatened with a large knife in north London.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police say citizens were approached in the area of Adelaide Street North and Victoria Street by a man they didn’t know.

According to police, he was holding a large pruning knife and uttered threats towards them.

No injuries were reported and a 36-year-old man has been charged with weapons dangerous to the public and uttering threats to cause death.

The incident comes less than a week after another random attack where a man walking near Richmond and Dundas streets was approached by a man holding a metal pole.