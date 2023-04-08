Police say man posed as a roofer, damaged Riverdale home before offering to fix it
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly posed as a roofer offering a free inspection and damaged the roof of a Riverdale home before telling the homeowners he could repair it at a cost.
Police say that on March 25 at around 8 a.m., a man attended a home in the area of Langley and Logan avenues.
The man allegedly said he was a roofer and offered a free inspection of the home’s roof.
Once he was on the roof, the homeowners heard loud banging from below, according to police.
The man then allegedly came back down and advised the homeowners their roof had a hole in it.
Police say the man told the homeowners he could repair it at a cost, before leaving the area.
The homeowners later checked their roof and noticed that it was damaged, police say.
The man is described as being in his early 20s, standing around six feet tall, with a medium build, wearing a white t-shirt and overalls.
Police say he spoke with an Irish accent.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
