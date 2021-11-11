Police say missing 37-year-old Brant county woman has been found

Ontario Provincial Police say a 37-year-old woman who had been missing in Brant County has been located.

On Thursday, police asked the public for help in finding the woman who was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Colborne Street East in Brant County.

OPP thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

UPDATE: MISSING PERSON LOCATED. Thanks to members of the public for their assistance with this occurrence. Police have Ms. Rose, she is no longer missing. ^cv https://t.co/tPg11NBQaw