Man charged, girl found safe after Amber Alert issued in Kitchener, Ont.

A Stratford man has been arrested and a one-year-old girl has been found safe after Waterloo regional police issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home in Kitchener for a report of a physical fight between a man and woman. The man fled the area with a one-year-old child in a vehicle and was seen on Onward Avenue. Police issued an Amber Alert because they were concerned for the girl’s safety.

Around 6:40 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle in a parking lot on Madison Avenue. Officers performed a “high-risk takedown” and arrested the man.

The child was found in the vehicle and “taken to a place of safety.”

An OPP spokesperson said a civilian called in a sighting of the suspect vehicle within 45 minutes of officials issuing the Amber Alert.

A 26-year-old Stratford man was charged with assault, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, taking a vehicle without consent and impaired operation. He was held for a bail hearing.

