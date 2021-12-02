iHeartRadio

Police say missing teen found safe & sound

image.jpeg

The Fredericton Police Force says a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Fredericton earlier this week has been located.

Police reported the boy was last seen around 2 p.m. on Nov. 29, near the Tim Hortons in the 500-block of Union Street.

The Fredericton Police Force says the boy was found safe and sound.

12