Police say motorist passed emergency vehicle in Temagami, clocked at 150 km/h
A 58-year-old driver from Edmonton is facing charges following an incident Dec. 19 in Temagami in which a motorist passed an emergency vehicle that had its lights flashing.
Ontario Provincial Police said they were called at 4:30 p.m. about someone passing the emergency vehicle on Highway 11.
"A short time after, the vehicle in question approached an officer's location, travelling in excess of 150 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone," police said in a news release.
The motorist is now charged with stunt driving, passing on a curve, driving left of centre and careless driving. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the person's driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days.
The driver was released is scheduled to appear at court on May 5, 2022, in the City of Temiskaming Shores.
"Aggressive driving, including speeding, is one of the leading causal factors in traffic deaths in OPP patrolled areas," police said.
"Please slow down and abide by posted speed limits."
-
-
Manitoulin Island photographer wins national competitionManitoulin Island photographer Peter Baumgarten was recently named winner in the epic landscape category of the Canadian Geographic 2021 Canadian Photos of the Year competition.
-
Victoria Filipino community raising funds for people affected by Philippines typhoonThe Victoria Filipino community is stepping up to help after a typhoon struck the Philippines last week.
-
Salvation Army to provide emergency shelter spaces in response to winter weatherWith the threat of snow and below-zero temperatures in the Greater Victoria forecast, the Salvation Army is getting ready by providing a warm place to sleep for people living on the streets.
-
Dog owner recounts harrowing moments when his husky charged at a cougar in SaanichJarrod Lucoe captured the moment on cellphone video: His three-year-old husky Miika charging at a cougar just outside the front door of their family home in Saanich.
-
Spin studio in North Bay temporarily closes due to concerns about COVID-19Although the government hasn’t issued a lockdown, Revolve Cycle has shut its doors temporarily to ensure safety of clients
-
New restrictions to change Alberta events, hospitality industryAlberta has once again announced new rules and restrictions to slow the spread of the virus and although some changes may seem minor, some businesses are expected a major impact.
-
Second dose appointments now available for Manitoba childrenAppointments for Manitoba children looking to get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can now be booked.
-
'They're really hitting the hardest hit industries during the pandemic': Businesses reeling, calling for evidence to support closuresSweeping new public health restrictions are about to come into effect as B.C. faces record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers, but some in affected industries question the evidence for the closure rules.