Police say motorist passed emergency vehicle in Temagami, clocked at 150 km/h

A 58-year-old driver from Edmonton is facing charges following an incident Dec. 19 in Temagami in which a motorist passed an emergency vehicle that had its lights flashing.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called at 4:30 p.m. about someone passing the emergency vehicle on Highway 11.

"A short time after, the vehicle in question approached an officer's location, travelling in excess of 150 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone," police said in a news release.

The motorist is now charged with stunt driving, passing on a curve, driving left of centre and careless driving. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the person's driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days.

The driver was released is scheduled to appear at court on May 5, 2022, in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

"Aggressive driving, including speeding, is one of the leading causal factors in traffic deaths in OPP patrolled areas," police said.

"Please slow down and abide by posted speed limits."