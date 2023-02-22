iHeartRadio

Police say North Bay-area snowmobiler was impaired, wasn’t wearing a helmet


A recent midnight snowmobile drive led to impaired driving charges in the Mattawa area.

The incident took place Feb. 12 at 12:19 a.m. Mattawa Ontario Provincial Police had set up a spot check and stopped a rider for not wearing a helmet.

Police then suspected the driver was impaired and they were taken back to the detachment for more tests.

That led to impaired driving charges. The suspect was released with a court date of March 7 in North Bay.

