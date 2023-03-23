Police say North Bay suspect had $116K in drugs on him, $43K in cash

A 33-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after police made an arrest March 21 in a parking lot on Lakeshore Drive.

“Members of the North Bay Police Service subsequently executed a search warrant at the accused’s residence,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The search uncovered a cache of illegal drugs and other items, police said, including 289 grams of suspected cocaine; 178 grams of suspected fentanyl; 302 suspected hydromorphone pills; 602 suspected methamphetamine tablets; and, 270 suspected Percocet pills.

Police also seized $43,000 in cash and drug trafficking equipment. The street value of the narcotics is $116,000.

The suspect is charged with six counts of trafficking, one count of drug possession and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime more than $5,000.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.