Police say northern Ontario suspect blocked road to stop resident from plowing neighbours' driveways

In a bizarre incident that is typically Canadian -- and un-Canadian -- a Blind River resident has been charged with preventing a neighbour from plowing driveways.

The incident took place Dec. 22 at noon, when East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police responded to a neighbour dispute on Birchwood Circle in Blind River.

"Investigation determined the complainant was on an ATV assisting neighbours by ploughing their driveways," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The accused used a car and parked it sideways on the road to prevent the complainant from using the roadway."

The 39-year-old is now charged with mischief and intimidation, with a court date of March 3 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake.