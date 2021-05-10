Police say organizers of anti-lockdown rallies in the Sault face $10K fines

Three people in Sault Ste. Marie have been charged with organizing an illegal gathering and could face fines up to $10,000.

Sault police also said Monday another 13 people have been fined for attending the anti-lockdown gatherings, held April 30 and May 8 at Bellevue Park in the city.

"The investigation identified three people as having organized the illegal gathering -- two from Sault Ste. Marie and one person from Spring Water Township, Ont.," police said in a news release.

The trio also attended the May 8 rally, police said, leading to charges.

"All three of the people deemed to have organized the April 30, 2021, illegal gathering were in attendance and were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act," the release said. "A conviction for organizing an illegal gathering will result in a minimum fine of $10,000."

While on scene of the illegal gathering on May 8, police charged another 13 people under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for attending an illegal gathering. A conviction for violating the EMCPA results in a fine of $750, plus fees.

The investigation into the April 30 and May 8 illegal gatherings continues, police said.