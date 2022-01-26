Police say Sault-area suspect went on crime spree, now charged with 51 offences

A 30-year-old suspect wanted for a mini-crime spree that began in December has been charged with 51 offences, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.

The resident of Aweres Township, near Sault Ste. Marie, was arrested Monday and charged in connection with a string of incidents that began Dec. 9 and continued Dec. 12, Jan. 17, Jan. 19 and Jan. 24, when the OPP made the arrest in Thessalon.

When taken into custody, police said the suspect first gave a false name and then tried to run away.

"Police arrested the person a short time afterwards," the OPP said in a news release. "A set of brass knuckles, and a small amount of suspected oxycodone, crystal meth and fentanyl were located in their possession."

The suspect was first charged with seven offences – including weapons and drug possession – but further investigation led to another 44 charges in connection with incidents dating back to December.

Charges include motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, break and enter, extortion while using a firearm, driving while prohibited and probation violations.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on Jan. 24 and was remanded into custody.