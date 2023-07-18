Police say Sault suspect held group of people hostage at gunpoint

A 40-year-old suspect is in custody in Sault Ste. Marie after police received reports a group of people were being held hostage at gunpoint.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. July 17 when police received a call about a hostage situation on Wellington Street East.

“The caller identified the person with the gun as the accused,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The accused and the victims are known to one another.”

Police arrived on the scene and ordered the suspect to come outside. They did and were placed under arrest without further incident.

“Further investigation revealed the accused had pointed a long barrel shotgun at people in the residence and prevented them from leaving,” police said.

The suspect is charged with pointing a firearm, forcible confinement, weapons possession and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.