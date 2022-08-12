Police say Sault suspect intentionally drove vehicle into pedestrian following an argument

Some heated words escalated into violence this week in Sault Ste. Marie when a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Queen Street East.

In a news release Friday, the Sault Police Service said they were called to the scene at 4:40 p.m. Aug. 10 to deal with a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

"Upon arrival, the victim was being treated by EMS," police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

"During the investigation, officers determined the accused was in a vehicle and the victim was walking on Queen Street East near Tancred Street," the release said.

"An argument ensued and the accused drove away, then turned around at a high rate of speed, striking the victim with the vehicle before leaving the area."

The accused in the incident was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with dangerous driving and assault with a weapon.

They were released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.