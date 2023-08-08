Police say Sault suspect poured gas on victim, lit them on fire

One person has been in charged in Sault Ste. Marie after police received a report about some being lit on fire.

Police were called July 29 regarding a report someone had been set on fire on Queen Street East at Bruce Street.

“Officers were dispatched to the location but were unable to locate the suspect or victim,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Further investigation revealed the suspect, who officers identified as the accused, had doused the victim with gasoline and ignited it with a flame.”

Police located the victim Aug. 2, who “denied sustaining any injuries as they had quickly removed the clothing that was set on fire.”

Police identified and arrested the suspect Aug. 4. The 28-year-old is charged with several offences, including arson causing bodily harm and possessing incendiary material.

The accused was held in custody pending an appearance in weekend bail court.