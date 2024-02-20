Police say Sault youth, 14, attacked victim with hammer, burned shed to the ground

A young offender has been charged in a violent incident that took place in Sault Ste. Marie last week.

The 14-year-old is charged with arson, assault with a weapon and uttering threats following an incident Feb. 16.

Sault police were called at 3 p.m. after emergency responders received a report of a shed fire on Cathcart Street.

“Officers were dispatched to the residence, where they saw the shed fully engulfed in flames,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Investigation revealed the accused started the fire and tried to assault someone known to them with a hammer and a utility knife while verbally threatening them.”

While the victim wasn’t injured, the shed was destroyed and the fire caused damage to nearby property, police said.

The youth is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and arson that damages property.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

o Download our app to get local alerts on your device

o Get the latest local updates right to your inbox