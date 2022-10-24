Police say stunt driver tried to flee from police near French River

Ontario Provincial Police in the French River area have charged a suspect from southern Ontario with stunt driving following an incident Oct. 20.

Police were "conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 69, in the French River, when a vehicle was observed traveling over 150 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone," the OPP said in a news release Monday.

"The vehicle failed to stop when signaled by police to do so. The vehicle was later located by police and the driver was arrested."

A 26-year-old from Erin, Ont., is charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, racing a motor vehicle, careless driving, and driving without possession of a driver's licence or proof of insurance.

In addition to the charges, the driver was served a 14-day driver's licence suspension along with a 30-day vehicle impoundment, police said.

The accused was released on an undertaking and a provincial summons, with a court date of Nov. 23 in Sudbury.