Police say stunt driver tried to flee from police near French River
Ontario Provincial Police in the French River area have charged a suspect from southern Ontario with stunt driving following an incident Oct. 20.
Police were "conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 69, in the French River, when a vehicle was observed traveling over 150 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone," the OPP said in a news release Monday.
"The vehicle failed to stop when signaled by police to do so. The vehicle was later located by police and the driver was arrested."
A 26-year-old from Erin, Ont., is charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, racing a motor vehicle, careless driving, and driving without possession of a driver's licence or proof of insurance.
In addition to the charges, the driver was served a 14-day driver's licence suspension along with a 30-day vehicle impoundment, police said.
The accused was released on an undertaking and a provincial summons, with a court date of Nov. 23 in Sudbury.
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arenaPremier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpostA quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.