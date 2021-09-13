Police say Sudbury resident who had been drinking drove to OPP headquarters; now charged with impaired driving

A 20-year-old Sudbury resident who drove to the local Ontario Provincial Police detachment was impaired, police said in a news release Monday.

The incident took place Sept. 11 just before 5 p.m. Police were investigating the disappearance of a personal watercraft, utility terrain vehicle, and an all-terrain vehicle from a residence on Nepewassi Lake Road, in Markstay-Warren, which was reported to police the day before.

The resident was a person of interest in the case, police said.

"While speaking to the person of interest, it was determined the person was impaired by alcohol," the release said.

The accused was charged with impaired driving and three counts of taking a motor vehicle without consent. They were released with a court date of Oct. 27 in Sudbury.