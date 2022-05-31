Police say Sudbury senior stopped for speeding twice within 12 minutes on Hwy. 69

A senior driving in the French River area on May 22 was clearly in a hurry: police pulled the vehicle over twice within 12 minutes.

In the first case, Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police pulled a driver over at 8:47 a.m. on Highway 69 in the French River area for driving 115 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

"At 8:59 a.m., another officer stopped the same vehicle for traveling 100 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 64, French River," police said in a news release.

The 75-year-old driver now faces two speeding charges under the Highway Traffic Act, each with a set fine.