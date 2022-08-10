Police say suspect in Hwy. 69 crash was suspended, driving stolen vehicle

A 37-year-old from Toronto has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash Aug. 8 on Highway 69 in Servos Township south of Greater Sudbury.

Only one vehicle was at the scene when Ontario Provincial Police arrived at the scene, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to Health Sciences North for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"The other involved vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision but was later located by police," police said.

"The driver of that vehicle was a suspended driver and the vehicle had been stolen."

The Toronto suspect has been charged with motor vehicle theft, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to comply with release conditions, possession of property obtained by crime, driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

The accused has been remanded back into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 10 in Sudbury.