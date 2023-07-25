Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot

A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call around 11 p.m. on Highway 6 in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands, police said in a news release Tuesday

“A person had been abandoned at a rest area on the highway,” the OPP said.

“Their vehicle had been taken without permission by their partner.”

Police located and arrested the driver at a nearby trailer park and determined that they had been drinking. The driver was taken to the Little Current OPP detachment for further tests.

The Oshawa resident is charged with impaired driving, driving while prohibited, driving while suspended and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

The accused was released and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Aug. 23.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 immediately and report it,” police said.