Police say suspects in Sault armed robbery tried to hide gun in storm sewer

A 39-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man are facing armed robbery charges in connection with an incident June 26.

The pair are accused of using a handgun during an armed robbery around noon Saturday near Wellington Street. A victim was threatened with the gun, police said.

"Officers responded and located the two accused in the area of Wellington Street West," police said in a news release Monday. "They were both arrested."

Police searched the area of the arrest and found a handgun in a storm sewer.

The male suspect in the case is charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.

The female suspect is charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm uttering threats and assault with a weapon. She was released on an undertaking and is also scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.