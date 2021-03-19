A 22-year-old man from Timmins is facing drug and other charges after he was pulled over Thursday morning in the area of Sixth Avenue and Cedar Street North.

Police pulled him over for a traffic violation.

"Upon approaching the driver, the officer noted that an improvised weapon was within ready reach of the lone male occupant of the vehicle," police said in a news release Friday.

He was placed under arrest, and a search of the vehicle uncovered cocaine, pink, green and purple fentanyl and crystal meth.

"The arrested person also provided a false name when asked to identify himself to the police," the release said. "Once a genuine name was determined, it was discovered that the driver does not hold a valid driver’s licence."

He is now charged with weapons possession, four counts of drug trafficking, driving without a license and impersonation with intent to mislead police.

He remains in police custody ahead of a bail hearing Friday at Provincial Court in Timmins.