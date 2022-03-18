Police say suspended driver was impaired, had drugs, tried to flee police
Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old suspect was arrested this week in a rural area of Timmins after repeatedly ignoring attempts by police to make an arrest.
Once arrested, police discovered the driver was impaired, had no license, had drugs in the vehicle and was violating probation conditions.
The incident began March 16 around 8:50 a.m. on Highway 11 south of Matheson.
"The vehicle was observed however failed to stop for police," Iroquois Falls OPP said in a news release Friday.
"The vehicle and occupants were located a short time later in a rural area in Timmins."
The driver has been charged with numerous offences, including fleeing from police, impaired driving, dangerous driving, drug possession and probation violations.
The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for March 24 in Timmins.
A 29-year-old passenger in the vehicle was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, drug possession and allowing someone to operate a vehicle without insurance.
The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on May 19 in Timmins.
