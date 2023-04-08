Police say they will be out in full force for the long weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers will be out in full force for the long weekend.

Police officials said they will be specifically looking out for drivers not wearing seatbelts – but are reminding people to obey all rules of the road.

Police told CTV News that they expect highways to be busier than usual this weekend due to the Easter holiday and that too often avoidable accidents are happening in the north.

"Safety is our top priority, far too many people are dying on our highways and we're trying to eliminate that,” said OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi.

“We're trying to minimize injuries and eliminate fatalities. Definitely wear your safety equipment, don't drive impaired, don't be distracted and respect the speed limits."

Police records show that the OPP handed out more than 1,300 tickets on Ontario highways during the 2022 Easter weekend.