Police say threat rumour caused lockdown at northern Ont. school

Ontario Provincial Police says there was no actual threat against a northern school and its students after a social media rumour triggered a lockdown Wednesday, just a week into the new school year.

Officers from the Temiskaming detachment responded to a report made shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sept. 6 about a threat towards the safety of students at Timiskaming District Secondary School on Niven Street in New Liskeard, OPP said in a news release.

"School protocol was followed, and a lockdown ensued. Other schools in the area were alerted and put on a hold and secure as a precaution," police said.

"Police attended to clear the school and ensure the safety of students and staff. Investigation determined that there was no threat made and there was no threat to public safety."

OPP Const. Chris Hawkins told CTV News in an email the information about the rumoured threat originated from social media.

In a letter sent home to families at the school and obtained by CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca, principal Gavin Date said the lockdown began at 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a threat to the school and OPP was contacted immediately to investigate.

"After a thorough search of the school and investigation in the community, the OPP determined that there was no threat to the safety of students and staff within the school and moved the school to a hold and secure at approximately 2 p.m. During a 'hold and secure,' learning continues as normal, and no one is allowed to enter or leave the school," the letter said.

"The 'hold and secure' was lifted at approximately 2:20 p.m. Students were permitted to leave the school at the end of the school day as usual. Out of an abundance of caution, there was a large police presence at the school for most of the afternoon."

Date reminded families to not go to the school during a lockdown as it can "hinder police investigtaion and increase risk for all those in the area."

The new year at the school began Aug. 30.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has reached out to the District School Board Ontario North East for comment on the incident and is awaiting a response.

Last school year, several threats involving the same high school resulted in charges.

An 18-year-old from Temagami was charged in January with impersonating police, distributing intimate images without consent, distributing or selling child pornography, making death threats, public mischief and providing false information in connection with threats made to several youths over social media.

The threats in that case closed the school for two days.

In May, a 20-year-old local man was charged following a threatening phone call made to the school.

There is no indication that any of the cases are connected.