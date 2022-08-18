iHeartRadio

Police say three people in custody after armed break and enter

Three people have been arrested after an armed break and enter, according to police. Aug. 17, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Three suspects are in custody following a break and enter on Wednesday, according to police.

Middlesex OPP responded to a home on Bells Road in Middlesex Centre for a break and enter in progress just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to police, two unknown, masked suspects entered a residence with a firearm and a bat.

They were confronted by the homeowner who fled the home and called police.

Multiple officers attended the area as the two suspects fled on foot and a third fled the area in a vehicle.

Police did find the suspect vehicle and performed a traffic stop where the driver was taken into custody.

The OPP K-9 unit found the other two suspects not far from the residence where they were taken into custody.

The firearm has been recovered by police and the investigation is ongoing.

