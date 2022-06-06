Police say Timmins man exposed himself to someone under age 16
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A 48-year-old man in Timmins has been charged following an incident June 4 at the intersection of Pine Street and Third Avenue.
"A male party known to the police who had been yelling at passersby, opted at one point to remove his pants and expose himself," police said in a news release.
Someone called police, which located and arrested the suspect within an hour.
He is now charged with committing an indecent act, exposure to someone under age 16, causing a disturbance and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
The accused remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Monday in the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.
