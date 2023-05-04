Police say Timmins suspect rammed victims with vehicle as they stood on the sidewalk
A 36-year-old South Porcupine man has been charged following an incident April 28 in which a vehicle struck two people on the sidewalk.
In a news release Thursday, the Timmins Police Service said the victims were a man, 38, and a woman, 36, who were intentionally struck late evening April 28.
“The Timmins police responded to a call for service where a suspect had intentionally struck both pedestrians as they were walking on the sidewalk of Evans Street in South Porcupine,” police said.
“After the collision, the suspect exited his vehicle and renewed his assault on the male victim. The suspect then proceeded to flee the scene in his vehicle.”
The man was taken to hospital for treatment, while the woman was treated at the scene.
Police located the suspect and charged him with two counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, careless driving, failing to remain at the scene and failing to stop after an accident.
The accused was released on an undertaking and will be in court June 6 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.
