Police say transport struck vehicle protecting road painting crew

An overnight road closure on Highway 401 is now clear after police say a transport truck collided with a maintenance truck being used to protect crews painting lines on the road.

Around 10:15 p.m. Middlesex OPP were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near Veterans Memorial parkway.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about five hours while the scene was cleaned up.

The investigation remains ongoing.