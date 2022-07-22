Police say transport struck vehicle protecting road painting crew
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
An overnight road closure on Highway 401 is now clear after police say a transport truck collided with a maintenance truck being used to protect crews painting lines on the road.
Around 10:15 p.m. Middlesex OPP were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near Veterans Memorial parkway.
The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for about five hours while the scene was cleaned up.
The investigation remains ongoing.
