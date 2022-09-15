iHeartRadio

Police say truck used to try and enter convenience store

OPP are looking to identify this person and vehicle after a truck was used to try and remove the front door of a business. Sept. 14, 2022)

OPP in Elgin County are looking for a vehicle after an incident at a convenience store in Southwold Township.

According to police, a pickup truck was used to try and remove the front door of the business.

Anyone with information or who may recognize the person or vehicle in the security image is asked to contact police.

