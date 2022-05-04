Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools
Police say a U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools.
A teen boy who lives in the United Kingdom was responsible for false reports that led to a heavy police response at three Saskatoon schools last month, according to police.
On the afternoon of April 8, a caller to 911 reported a person with a gun approaching Pleasant Hill Community School. The call came in around 12:30, according to police.
School resource officers and members of the tactical support unit responded.
Subsequent calls came in at 12:36 p.m. and 1:13 p.m. reporting threats involving Sutherland School and wâhkôhtowin School respectively — prompting similar police responses.
The schools were placed on lockdown until police confirmed there was no threat to students and staff.
In an update concerning the incident, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said a teen boy from the U.K. was behind the false reports.
"Through an investigation that involved United States Homeland Security, a 16-year-old youth from the United Kingdom was identified," an SPS news release said.
The teen was also found to be responsible for similar incidents in the U.S. and the U.K., SPS said.
-
'It shows what the east coast can do': Moncton, Halifax excited for world juniorsThere was still a buzz in the air the day after Moncton was announced as a co-host for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
Remains of missing woman Chelsea Poorman found outside Vancouver homeThe search for Chelsea Poorman, a young Indigenous woman who disappeared back in 2020, has ended in tragedy after her remains were found outside a vacant home in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
-
Halifax excited to host World Junior Hockey ChampionshipDowntown Halifax Business Commission CEO, Paul MacKinnon, says the timing is perfect for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship to be coming back to the Maritimes.
-
Strong winds may have caused motorcycle to collide with semi on highway: RCMPA 64-year-old Manitoba man is in critical condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on the highway.
-
Ottawa police believe there may be other victims after school bus driver convicted of sexual assaultOttawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims after a school bus driver in the Ottawa area was convicted of several counts of sexual assault.
-
Calgarians question $600 trespassing fine for walking beside Edworthy Park train tracksSeveral Calgarians are expressing concern and calling for better transparency from law enforcement after receiving hefty trespassing tickets for walking alongside Canadian Pacific Railway train tracks in Edworthy Park.
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuriesA hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Firecracker-throwing man wanted by Orillia OPPPolice are looking to identify an electric scooter-riding man accused of throwing fireworks at pedestrians in Orillia.
-
What was behind the steam and loud noise coming from a downtown Winnipeg buildingIf you spent time in the Memorial Park area this week, you may have heard or seen something out of the ordinary coming from a government building.