Police say unconscious driver in Elliot Lake found with fentanyl

A 33-year-old suspect has been charged after police in Elliot Lake received reports of an unconscious driver asleep behind the wheel on McLaren Crescent.

In a news release Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police said they received a report at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday that someone was passed out in a red car.

“A vehicle description and plate number were provided to police,” police said.

“The red car was located a short time later at his residence on Lauzon Crescent, where he was passed out again.”

The driver was arrested and a search of the vehicle uncovered 92 grams of suspected Fentanyl and more than $680 in cash. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

The suspect is charged with numerous drug trafficking offences, impaired driving, possession of stolen property and two counts of violating probation orders.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on Thursday.

“The OPP reminds motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive,” police said.

“Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.”