Police say use caution and good judgement on Canada Day

The Timmins Police Service is issuing a public safety reminder to everyone celebrating the Canada Day holiday weekend.

“Those persons who choose to indulge in celebrations involving the consumption of alcoholic beverages or other substances are reminded to be responsible and plan ahead,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers will be monitoring all city traffic arteries and checking for driver sobriety.

The responsibility on each individual driver not to take to the wheel after having consumed alcoholic beverages or any substance that can interfere with their ability to drive alertly and safely.

The point of Canada Day Holiday weekend is to celebrate and enjoy a well-deserved summer long weekend in a safe and responsible manner.

The Timmins Police Service wishes to remind everyone that Timmins Police will be ramping up traffic monitoring efforts focusing on what is commonly known as “the big four” in regards to roadway safety. “The big four” are impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving and seat belt compliance.

“All forms of aggressive driving adversely affect our personal sense of safety. Timmins Police officers are consistently alert to unsafe driving behaviors while on patrol. These efforts are heightened during the Canada Day Holiday Weekend in an effort to have safer driving comportment become the norm so that Timmins roadways become that much safer as a result,” says Thomas Chypyha, traffic sergeant.

The Timmins Police wish everyone a safe and patriotic Canada Day Holiday weekend.