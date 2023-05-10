Police say whereabouts of 'high-risk domestic offender' unknown

The Stratford Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk domestic offender.

Police say 39-year-old Joshua McCann is wanted for several domestic violence criminal offences that happened since May 4.

The Stratford resident is described as having brown eyes, short dark hair and a beard. Police say his hairline is receding, and he has specks of grey on his beard. He’s 5’8” with a heavy build and weighs approximately 230 to 240 pounds.

Police said his whereabouts are not known.

Anyone with information about McCann’s location is asked to contact Stratford police.

If seen, police say do not approach him and to contact the Stratford Police Service at 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.