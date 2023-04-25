Police scold men who brought airsoft rifle to Saanich park

Saanich police are issuing a reminder after officers were called to a popular beach in the Gordon Head area for reports of two men carrying a gun.

Police say they were called to Balmacarra Park around 7 p.m. Monday after someone spotted two men carrying a rifle down to the beach.

"Police attended to the area and observed two men matching the description getting into a vehicle," said Saanich police in a release Tuesday.

The officers stopped the car before it was able to pull away from the park and found a black long gun inside. Shortly after, police confirmed it was an airsoft rifle.

"The men had explained that they were target shooting down on the beach and were immediately very apologetic for generating a police response and concern amongst the community," said the police department.

The rifle was seized and both men were released without charges.

"Please remember that police treat all firearms as if they are a real threat until deemed otherwise, and that calls like this put the public and police at significant risk," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades.

"There are currently no indoor or outdoor spaces in Saanich where the public can discharge any firearm or crossbow, which include pellet or bb guns, except in very specific situations," he said.