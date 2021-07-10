Police, search and rescue crews seek hiker missing in Garibaldi Provincial Park

Police and search and rescue crews are looking for an overdue hiker who they believe is missing in Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Daniel Ring was dropped off at the Elfin Lakes trailhead in the park on July 7 and was planning to camp at Rampart Ponds, according to a news release from Squamish RCMP.

Police said Ring failed to return to his pick-up site two days later, on July 9, prompting a search and rescue effort.

Squamish Search and Rescue have been scouring the area since being notified of Ring's disappearance, police said, adding that RCMP Air Services are also searching for the missing man.

Police said Ring had "enough supplies for a few days" when he set off for his camping trip.

"The Rampart Pond area has been searched extensively by Squamish SAR with no sign of Daniel," said Squamish RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Sascha Banks, in the news release.

"This is a highly travelled area during this time of year and we are asking anyone who has seen Daniel or any of his effects to contact police so we can ensure his wellbeing."

Police describe Ring as a 33-year-old white man with a medium build and short grey hair. He stands 5'11" tall and weighs roughly 165 pounds, police said, adding that he was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and a camouflage vest. He also has a camouflage-coloured backpack, according to RCMP.

Anyone who sees Ring or comes across his belongings in Garibaldi Provincial Park should call Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100, police said.