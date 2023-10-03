Police search Chestermere property in connection to Calgary homicide

Calgary police are searching a rural property east of the city in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Officers gathered at the property along Range Road 281, in the Chestermere area, on Tuesday morning, along with members of Calgary Search and Rescue.

A statement from the Calgary Police Service said the search was being conducted as they investigate the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jacques-Vetten, who was shot to death in the community of Capitol Hill last month.

Jacques-Vetten was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a home in the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and is Calgary's 14th homicide victim of 2023.

"Today's search is linked to this homicide and is expected to occur over several days," said police in a statement.

"This search is not connected to any other large-area searches in recent months."

Anyone with information can call police at 403-266-1234 or can submit their information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.