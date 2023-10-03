Police search Chestermere property in connection to Calgary homicide
Calgary police are searching a rural property east of the city in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.
Officers gathered at the property along Range Road 281, in the Chestermere area, on Tuesday morning, along with members of Calgary Search and Rescue.
A statement from the Calgary Police Service said the search was being conducted as they investigate the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jacques-Vetten, who was shot to death in the community of Capitol Hill last month.
Jacques-Vetten was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a home in the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and is Calgary's 14th homicide victim of 2023.
"Today's search is linked to this homicide and is expected to occur over several days," said police in a statement.
"This search is not connected to any other large-area searches in recent months."
Anyone with information can call police at 403-266-1234 or can submit their information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
-
Pelee Island ferry helps bring nine people to safetyThe United States Coast Guard is crediting the help of Good Samaritans on Lake Erie for coming to the rescue of nine people aboard a sinking boat near Pelee Island.
-
Sweater weather takes a backseat during October heatwaveWhile the leaves may be falling in Simcoe County, the temperatures aren't, putting a halt to the typical sweater weather for the first week of October as many jump back into summer clothing.
-
'It hurts the whole family': Riders look to honour George Reed's legacy at next gameOn Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field at Mosaic Stadium for their first game since the legendary George Reed passed away.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelterOne person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
-
The Village of Manotick might get a StarbucksThere is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey gameA Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near SookeA 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
More blue-green algae found in a local reservoirBlue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the Conestogo Lake reservoir.
-
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 monthsProvincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.