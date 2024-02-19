Police search for 2 suspects wanted in Pickering robbery, assault

Durham police are searching for two suspects after two people were robbed at gunpoint in Pickering, Ont.

It happened early morning Sunday, at around 3:45 a.m., in the area of William Jackson Drive and Brock Road.

Police said two victims were confronted by the accused, who were allegedly armed with a firearm and a baton and demanded their belongings.

According to police, one victim was held at gunpoint while the other was struck with the baton.

After the accused allegedly stole undisclosed items from the victims, the suspects drove off in a dark-coloured sedan.

Officers said one victim sought medical attention for their moderate injuries while the other was uninjured from the incident.

They are now searching for two male suspects. Police describe one as five-foot-eight who was wearing all black clothing and a black face mask at the time, while the other is six feet tall wearing black clothes, a black mask and possibly a white sweater.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2533 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.