Police search for $40K tool suspected stolen in Langford, B.C.

West Shore RCMP are on the lookout for a surveying tool that's believed to have been stolen on Thursday morning.

Mounties say the device, which was attached to a tripod near the intersection of Leigh Road and the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford, was swiped around 11:30 a.m.

A witness told police that he saw a man steal the robotic instrument and leave in a dark vehicle that was last seen travelling east on McCallum Road.

The device, described as a grey Trimble S8 Robotic instrument, was attached to a yellow Trimax Tripod and is valued at approximately $40,000.

Police are now asking for anyone with dashcam footage of the area at the time to review their videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.