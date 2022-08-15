Police search for 66-year-old Moncton woman

Police in Moncton are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 66-year-old woman in the area.

According to Codiac Regional RCMP, Angela Breau was last seen on Aug. 6 around 12:30 a.m. at a residence on Elmwood Drive. Police say she has not been seen or heard from by family since, and Breau was reported missing to police on Sunday.

Breau is described as being five-foot-nine inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds with a medium build. She has short, dark hair and brown eyes and is missing her upper teeth. Breau was last seen wearing a bright-coloured top with light-blue sneakers and a beige purse.

Police are asking anyone with information about Breau’s whereabouts to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.