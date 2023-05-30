Police search for 'armed and dangerous' violent offender

Police are searching for a so-called violent offender wanted on multiple warrants.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, Jalal Arnaout, 26, is wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of possession of a weapon, and uttering threats in connection to domestic violence incidents involving a partner that happened in April and May.

Police believe Arnaout might be driving a light grey Acura MDX SUV.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Arnaout should not approach him, and should call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.