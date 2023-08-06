iHeartRadio

Police search for break, enter, and theft suspect(s)


Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, police said unknown suspect(s) entered a home on Thomas Avenue in Wallaceburg through an unlocked window.

While they were inside, they removed a bicycle, tools, and other belongings from the home.

Chatham-Kent police are asking anyone with information to please contact them or Crime Stoppers.

