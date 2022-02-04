Police search for car linked to missing Vancouver Island mom, baby
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are searching for a blue sedan that may be linked to a missing woman and her infant son.
Police are searching for missing woman Jacqueline Nelson and her three-month-old son, Kane Nelson.
Investigators said Friday that Jacqueline may be driving, or a passenger of, a blue 2006 Honda Civic four-door sedan.
The car has B.C. licence plate number NE098G and the clear coat is peeling off of the hood and roof of the vehicle, pictured below.
Anyone with information on the missing mother and son are asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at (250) 748-5522.
On Thursday, police said that Nelson may have been in Manitoba on Jan. 27, however that is unconfirmed.
Jacqueline Nelson is described as a white woman who stands 5'3" and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.
